Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether MSG Networks Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

MILWAUKEE, Wis., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with MSG Entertainment.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/msg-networks-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges MSG Networks' financial outlook is excellent and yet MSG Networks shareholders will receive only 0.172 shares of MSG Entertainment Class A or Class B common stock for each share of MSG Networks Class A or Class B common stock they own, or $16.16 for each share of MSG Networks Class A or Class B common stock, representing a 7.0% discount based on March 25 stock closing prices. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for MSG Networks by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if MSG Networks accepts a superior bid. MSG Networks insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of MSG Networks' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for MSG Networks.

If you own MSG Networks common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/msg-networks-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Related Links

http://www.ademilaw.com/

