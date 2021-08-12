Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether The ExOne Company has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Desktop Metal, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Desktop Metal.

Ademi LLP alleges ExOne's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet ExOne shareholders will receive only $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock, for a total consideration of $25.50 per share, representing a transaction value of $575 million. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for ExOne by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty if ExOne accepts a superior bid. ExOne insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of ExOne's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for ExOne.

