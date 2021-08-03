Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Translate Bio, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Sanofi

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Sanofi.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/translate-bio-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Translate Bio's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Translate Bio shareholders will receive only $38 per share in a cash tender offer. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Translate Bio by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a penalty of $96 million if Translate Bio accepts a superior bid. Translate Bio insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Translate Bio's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Translate Bio.

If you own Translate Bio common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/translate-bio-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

