Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Veoneer, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Magna

MILWAUKEE, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Magna.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/veoneer-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Veoneer's financial outlook is excellent and yet Veoneer shareholders will receive only $31.25 per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Veoneer by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Veoneer accepts a superior bid. Veoneer insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Veoneer's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Veoneer.

If you own Veoneer common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/veoneer-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Related Links

http://www.ademilaw.com

