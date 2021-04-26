Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether W. R. Grace & Co. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Standard Industries Holdings Inc.

MILWAUKEE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating W. R. Grace (NYSE: GRA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Standard Industries Holdings.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/w-r-grace-co or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges W. R. Grace's financial outlook is excellent and yet W. R. Grace shareholders will receive only $70.00 per share in cash. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for W. R. Grace by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if W. R. Grace accepts a superior bid. W. R. Grace insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of W. R. Grace's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for W. R. Grace.

If you own W. R. Grace common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/w-r-grace-co.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Related Links

http://www.ademilaw.com

