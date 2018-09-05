SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Huazhu Group Limited ("Huazhu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ : HTHT ). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/htht.

The investigation concerns whether Huazhu and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 29, 2018, media outlets reported that Shanghai police had been alerted to a possible client data breach at Huazhu, stating that nearly 500 million pieces of customer-related information, including registration information, personal data, and booking records, had emerged in an online post. On this news, Huazhu's American depositary receipt price fell $1.09, or 3.13%, to close at $33.74 on August 30, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Huazhu shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/htht. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

