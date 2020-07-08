SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces It is Investigating Whether the Following Mergers are Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating whether the following mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

The investigation concerns whether Willis Towers and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the sale of Willis Towers to Aon plc for 1.08 Aon ordinary shares for each Willis Towers ordinary share. If you are a Willis Towers shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/willis-towers-watson-public-limited-company-wltw-stock-merger-aon-plc/.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW)

The investigation concerns whether Advanced Disposal and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Advanced Disposal to Waste Management. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Advanced Disposal shareholders will receive $30.30 per share in cash. If you are an Advanced Disposal shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/advanced-disposal-services-inc-adsw-merger-waste-management/.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA)

The investigation concerns whether Liquidia Technologies and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger between Liquidia Technologies and RareGen, LLC. If you are a Liquidia Technologies shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/liquidia-technologies-inc-lqda-stock-merger-raregen/.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

The investigation concerns whether Bridge Bancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger between Bridge Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Dime Community shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp common stock for each share of Dime Community common stock they own. If you are a Bridge Bancorp shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/bridge-bancorp-inc-bdge-stock-merger-dime-community/.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

https://www.halpersadeh.com

