SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of FirstCash, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 15, 2022 - FCFS

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired FirstCash, Inc. ("FirstCash" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FCFS) common stock between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/firstcash-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=22617&wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.There is no cost or obligation to you.

FirstCash, Inc. NEWS - FCFS NEWS

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (a) FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% – and often exceeding 200% – in violation of the Military Lending Act ("MLA") and the Consent Order Cash America had entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "Order"); (b) FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order; (c) FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational and financial harm if the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in FirstCash, you have until March 15, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased FirstCash common stock between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/firstcash-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=22617&wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP