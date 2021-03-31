SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Amdocs Limited - DOX

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amdocs Limited ("Amdocs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Amdocs and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 31, 2021, pre-market, Jehoshaphat Research published a short-seller report addressing Amdocs, which alleged, among other things, that: (1) Amdocs overstated its profits, evidenced by steady parent profits despite declining subsidiary profits; (2) there was a concerning pattern of reputable auditors resigning, only to be replaced by "scandal-plagued or tiny shops"; (3) Amdocs "window-dressed" its balance sheets to keep its large borrowing a secret; and (4) all of the foregoing was corroborated by former employees and direct competitors of the Company, including a former American Amdocs executive, who stated that the Company's "US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually . . . but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable." On this news, Amdocs' stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 31, 2021.

