SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors BlackBerry Limited - BB

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BlackBerry Limited ("BlackBerry" or the "Company") (NYSE: BB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BlackBerry and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 30, 2021, BlackBerry reported fourth-quarter 2020 losses of $315 million, or $0.56 per share, on revenue of $210 million, down from $282 million in the same period last year. The Company attributed part of its revenue shortfall to negotiations to limited patent-licensing, explaining that the Company was in negotiations with an unnamed "North American party for the sale of a portion of the company's portfolio, primarily related to mobile-devices messaging and wireless networking."

On this news, BlackBerry's stock price fell $0.91 per share, or 9.74%, to close at $8.43 per share on March 31, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

