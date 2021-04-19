SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Franklin Wireless Corporation - FKWL

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Franklin Wireless Corporation ("Franklin Wireless" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FKWL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Franklin Wireless and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 9, 2021, Franklin Wireless issued a press release announcing that the Company "has been notified that Verizon Wireless has issued a voluntary recall of its Jetpack Hotspot devices imported by Franklin." Verizon Wireless's recall was prompted by reports of the lithium-ion batteries in the devices overheating, posing a fire hazard.

On this news, Franklin Wireless's stock price fell $4.07 per share, or 23.49%, to close at $13.26 per share on April 9, 2021.

