SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. - ADVM

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ("Adverum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADVM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Adverum and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 28, 2021, post-market, Adverum issued a press release "announc[ing] a Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) of hypotony (clinically-relevant decrease in ocular pressure) in its INFINITY clinical trial evaluating ADVM-022 gene therapy for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). This event occurred 30 weeks after randomization in one patient treated with a single intravitreal injection of the high dose (6 x 10^11 vg/eye) of ADVM-022 who has developed hypotony, with panuveitis and loss of vision in the treated eye." Accordingly, Adverum disclosed that "[i]n the interests of patient safety, Adverum has decided to immediately unmask the INFINITY Phase 2 study to better understand this event and to help identify and manage any similar potential risk to other patients in this study, which completed patient dosing in December 2020. Additionally, the company is conducting a thorough review of data from the ADVM-022 program and plans to report its findings as the analysis progresses."

On this news, Adverum's stock price fell $6:33 per share or 62.30% percent to close at $3.83 per share on April 29, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

www.pomerantzlaw.com

