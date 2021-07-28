SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. - ATIP

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ATI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 16, 2021, ATI completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC II"), a special purpose acquisition company. Then, on July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021. ATI's reported results included net operating revenue of $164.0 million, compared to $149.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The Company also announced that it was lowering guidance for the balance of the fiscal year.

On this news, ATI's stock price fell $3.62 per share, or 43.41%, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:



Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980



SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

www.pomerantzlaw.com

