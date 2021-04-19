SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atos SE - AEXAY

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Atos SE ("Atos" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: AEXAY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Atos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 1, 2021, Atos issued a press release disclosing that the Company's auditors had issued a "qualified opinion . . . as to two US legal entities representing 11% of 2020 consolidated revenue that require additional diligences." Specifically, these auditors identified "internal weaknesses over financial reporting process and revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 leading to several accounting errors, as well as risk of override of controls in this respect." Atos stated that it had hired external firms in order to conduct an investigation and that the auditors were unable to obtain sufficient evidence that Atos's financial statements were free of material misstatements within the necessary timeframe.

On this news, Atos's stock price fell $1.67 per share, or 10.81%, to close at $13.78 per share on April 1, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP