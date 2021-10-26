SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - AVDL

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ("Avadel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVDL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Avadel and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 15, 2021, Avadel issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified the company that the review of the New Drug Application (NDA) for FT218", Avadel's proposed narcolepsy treatment, "is still ongoing, and action will likely not be taken in October. The FDA informed the company that there are no information requests at this time and a new target action date will be provided as soon as possible."

On this news, Avadel's stock price fell $1.54 per share, or 15.42%, to close at $8.45 per share on October 18, 2021.

