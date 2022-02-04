SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bumble Inc. - BMBL

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bumble, Inc. ("Bumble" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BMBL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Bumble and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around September 10, 2021, Bumble conducted a secondary public offering ("SPO"), in which its controlling shareholder Blackstone Group Inc. sold 20.7 million shares of Bumble Class A common stock to the public at $54.00 per share. Then, on November 10, 2021, Bumble announced its third quarter 2021 financial results, disclosing that rather than growing paying users, Bumble's total paying user count had actually declined to 2.86 million, well below the 2.9 million paying users as of June 30, 2021 that Bumble had reported in the SPO's Registration Statement.

