SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Canaan Inc. - CAN

NEW YORK, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Canaan, Inc. ("Canaan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CAN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Canaan and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 12, 2021, before the opening of trading, Canaan issued a press release finally disclosing its actual 4Q20 and FY20 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, including a 93% year-over-year decrease in computing power sold and net revenues for the quarter. On this news, the market price of Canaan ADRs collapsed from their close of $18.67 per ADR on April 9, 2021 to close at $13.14 per ADR on April 12, 2021, a decline of nearly 30%, on unusually high volume of approximately 60 million ADRs trading, more than three times the average daily volume over the preceding ten trading days.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

