SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Compass Minerals International, Inc. - CMP

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Compass Minerals International, Inc. ("Compass" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Compass and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 23, 2018, Compass announced that production rates at its Goderich, Ontario salt mine were lower than expected for the third quarter of 2018. Compass advised investors that "the pace of improvement [at the Goderich mine] continues to be slower than expected".

Following this announcement, Compass's stock price fell $13.19 per share, or 19.43%, to close at $54.70 on October 23, 2018.

