SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Credit Acceptance Corporation - CACC

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Credit Acceptance Corporation ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CACC).

The investigation concerns whether Credit Acceptance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 10, 2021, news outlets reported that Credit Acceptance was under investigation by the office of the Attorney General of New York for violations of the Martin Act, a New York statute granting the Attorney General expansive law enforcement powers to conduct investigations into potential securities fraud and to bring civil or criminal actions against alleged violators.

On this news, Credit Acceptance's stock price fell $21.79 per share, or 5.43%, to close at $379.36 per share on March 11, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

