SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. - EGBN

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Eagle and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 21, 2021, Eagle issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other items, Eagle disclosed that in connection with a previously disclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Eagle's "Chief Financial Officer recently received a Wells Notice from the [SEC] Staff that the Staff has made a preliminary determination to recommend to the [SEC] enforcement actions against him."

On this news, Eagle Bancorp's stock price fell $3.12 per share, or 5.58%, to close at $52.81 per share on July 22, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:



Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980



SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

www.pomerantzlaw.com

