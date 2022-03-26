SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FAT Brands Inc. - FAT

NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FAT Brands Inc. ("FAT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether FAT and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 22, 2022, FAT disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its Chief Executive Officer Andy Wiederhorn has been under federal investigation for several months "concerning, among other things, the Company's December 2020 merger with Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc., transactions between these entities and Mr. Wiederhorn, and compensation, extensions of credit and other benefits or payments received by Mr. Wiederhorn or his family."

On this news, FAT's stock price fell $2.42 per share, or 22.92%, to close at $8.14 per share on February 22, 2022.

