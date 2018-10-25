SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of First Solar, Inc. - FSLR

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSLR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether First Solar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 25, 2018, First Solar announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018. Among other results, First Solar announced that management had reduced revenue guidance for the full year by $200 million to a range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion and earnings guidance from $1.50 to $1.90 per share to a range of $1.40 to $1.60 per share, citing primarily a decline in solar panel sales versus the Company's previous expectations.

Following these disclosures, First Solar's stock price fell $4.15 per share, or 9.52%, to close at $39.38 per share on October 26, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

http://www.pomerantzlaw.com

