SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. - HRTX

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. ("Heron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HRTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Heron and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 1, 2019, Heron announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") on April 30, 2019 regarding Heron's New Drug Application ("NDA") for HTX-011 for the management of postoperative pain. Heron advised investors that "[t]he CRL stated that the FDA is unable to approve the NDA in its present form based on the need for additional [Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls] and non-clinical information."

On this news, Heron's stock price fell $3.93 per share, or 18.13%, to close at $17.75 per share on May 1, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

