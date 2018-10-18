SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Honeywell International Inc. - HON

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell" or the "Company") (NYSE: HON). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Honeywell and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 23, 2018, Honeywell disclosed that "the Company's Bendix asbestos-related liability is estimated to be $1,693 million as of June 30, 2018. This is $1,083 million higher than the Company's prior estimation." Honeywell further advised investors that "Bendix asbestos-related insurance assets are estimated to be $187 million as of June 30, 2018, which is $65 million higher than the Company's prior estimate." Then, on October 19, 2018, Honeywell filed a quarterly report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. In its quarterly report, Honeywell advised investors that "the SEC's Division of Corporate Finance had reviewed Honeywell's prior accounting for liability for unasserted Bendix-related asbestos claims" and that "[o]n September 13, 2018, following completion of Corporation Finance's review, the SEC Division of Enforcement advised that it has opened an investigation related to this matter." On this news, Honeywell's stock price fell $1.72 per share, or 1.11%, to close at $153.47 on October 19, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

