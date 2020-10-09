SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. - IOVA

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Iovance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IOVA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Iovance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 5, 2020, post-market, Iovance issued a press release "provid[ing] a regulatory update for its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy lifileucel in metastatic melanoma." Specifically, Iovance advised investors that "the Company and the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] have not been able to agree on the required potency assays to fully define its TIL therapy, which is required as part of a BLA [Biologics License Application] submission. The Company is continuing to refine the information from its current potency assays and simultaneously developing additional assays. As a result of these developments, the BLA submission is not expected by the end of 2020."

On this news, Iovance's stock price fell $3.96 per share, or 12.35%, to close at $28.10 per share on October 6, 2020.

