SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. - JRVR

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether James River and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 8, 2019, James River disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC. On this news, James River's stock price fell $11.06 per share, or over 23%, to close at $37.88 per share on October 9, 2021. Then, on May 5, 2021, James River announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting "$170.0 million of unfavorable development in Commercial Auto, primarily driven by a previously canceled account that has been in runoff since 2019."

On this news, James River's stock price fell over 26% per share to close at $33.94 per share on May 6, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

www.pomerantzlaw.com

