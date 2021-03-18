SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Just Energy Group Inc. - JE

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Just Energy Group Inc. ("Just Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: JE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Just Energy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 10, 2021, Just Energy issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has received notice from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the 'TSX') that a meeting of the Continued Listing Committee of the TSX is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2021 to consider whether or not to delist the securities of the Company from the TSX." The press release also advised investors that "[t]he Company has also received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the 'NYSE') that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist Just Energy's shares from the NYSE. The staff of NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing due to receiving creditor protection via an Initial Order under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) and under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States."

On this news, Just Energy's stock price fell $0.69 per share, or 26.54%, to close at $1.91 per share on March 11, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

www.pomerantzlaw.com

