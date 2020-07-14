SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kirby Corporation - KEX

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kirby Corporation ("Kirby" or the "Company") (NYSE: KEX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Kirby and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 8, 2020, Kirby disclosed that it had understated non-cash non-recurring goodwill charges for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, stating that the misstatement totaled $127,933,000 before taxes, $98,773,000 after taxes, or a $1.65 loss per share for the quarter. Explaining the misstatement, Kirby cited a failure to apply a provision of a new accounting standard adopted on January 1, 2020. On this news, Kirby's stock price fell sharply over the following trading sessions, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

