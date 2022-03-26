SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Koppers Holdings Inc. - KOP

NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Koppers Holdings Inc. ("Koppers" or the "Company") (NYSE: KOP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Koppers and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 23, 2022, Koppers disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was conducting an investigation "into the Company's public non-GAAP financial metrics disclosures regarding the Company's debt reduction target and net leverage ratio for Fiscal Year 2019 and the related management of its accounts payable." Koppers' Chief Executive Officer and other current and former officers and employees had received subpoenas for information and testimony pursuant to a formal order of investigation dated February 14, 2021.

