SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lightwave Logic, Inc. - LWLG

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lightwave Logic, Inc. ("Lightwave" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LWLG).

The investigation concerns whether Lightwave and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 2, 2022, Kerrisdale Capital published a report entitled "Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG): A High-Frequency Failure" (the "Kerrisdale Report"). The Kerrisdale Report alleged, among other things, that "[u]nderneath [the Company's] façade of accomplishment . . . is almost nothing of substance" and that "Lightwave hasn't ever come close to commercializing anything: in the 15 years since it's gone public, it has generated a total of about $6 thousand in revenues, which stands in stark contrast to the steady stream of promotional announcements celebrating overhyped prototype completions, product tests, and patents over that time." Kerrisdale also asserted that "[t]he most damning detail . . . about Lightwave's commercialization efforts is that no one knows how to consistently produce its proprietary polymer" and that "[t]he implication is that even the mediocre devices Lightwave says it has built and tested are one-off productions that can't be replicated systematically." On this news, Lightwave's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 2, 2022.

