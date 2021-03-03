SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MOGU Inc. - MOGU

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MOGU Inc. ("MOGU" or the "Company") (NYSE: MOGU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether MOGU and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 25, 2021, MOGU issued a press release announcing its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Among other results, MOGU reported that "[c]ommission revenues decreased by 29.8% to RMB99.2 million (US$15.2million) from RMB141.2million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, primarily due to the restructuring of the Company's business towards a LVB-focused model"; that "[m]arketing services revenues decreased by 75.9% to RMB17.4 million (US$2.7million) from RMB72.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020 . . . primarily due to the restructuring of the Company's business towards a LVB-focused model"; and that "[o]ther revenues decreased by 46.4% to RMB29.9 million (US$4.6million) from RMB55.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, primarily due to a decrease in online direct sales". MOGU also reported a loss from operations of RMB123.2 million, "primarily attributable to a goodwill impairment incurred in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020."

On this news, MOGU's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $0.20 per ADR, or 8%, to close at $2.30 per share on February 25, 2021.

