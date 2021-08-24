SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. - NNOX

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NNOX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Nano-X and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 19, 2021, Nano-X reported that the Company has "received a request for additional information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') concerning the Company's last 510(k) submission of its multi-source device, Nanox.ARC. The submission file is placed on hold pending a complete response to the FDA's list of deficiencies. The Company's response is due within 180 days from the date of the request for additional information." On this news, Nano-X's stock price fell $2.25 per share, or 9.5%, to close at $21.43 per share on August 19, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

www.pomerantzlaw.com

