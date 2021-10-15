SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omeros Corporation - OMER

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Omeros Corporation ("Omeros" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OMER). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Omeros and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 1, 2021, Omeros announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had identified deficiencies with the Company's Biologics License Application for its drug candidate narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), which "preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time." The Company further advised that the "FDA did not provide specific details of the deficiencies in its notification[,]" and that the "the company does not currently expect any . . . resolution to occur by the October 17, 2021 target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA)." On this news, Omeros's stock price fell $5.25 per share, or 38.07%, to close at $8.54 per share on October 1, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.













