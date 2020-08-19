SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. - PSTX

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. ("Poseida" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Poseida and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around July 10, 2020, Poseida completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 14 million shares of common stock priced at $16.00 per share. Then, on August 18, 2020, Poseida disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had placed a clinical hold on Poseida's Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the autologous CAR-T therapy P-PSMA-101 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The FDA placed the hold in order to investigate a patient's death that occurred in late July.

On this news, Poseida's stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 30.31%, to close at $9.06 per share on August 18, 2020.

