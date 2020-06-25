SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. - REGI

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. ("Renewable Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Renewable Energy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 23, 2020, Renewable Energy issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company's second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between negative $12 million and negative $2 million," down sharply from the range of $20 million to $35 million that the Company had previously announced on April 30, 2020. Explaining its significantly revised outlook, Renewable Energy advised investors that "[t]he guidance model used in connection with the previous estimate contained inadvertent calculation errors, which on their own would have resulted in a significant reduction in the Company's previous Adjusted EBITDA estimate."

On this news, Renewable Energy's stock price fell $5.85 per share, or 20.47%, to close at $22.73 per share on June 24, 2020.

