SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Solid Biosciences Inc. - SLDB

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Solid Biosciences Inc. ("Solid Biosciences" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLDB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Solid Biosciences and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 12, 2019, Solid Biosciences disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had placed the Company's Ignite DMD Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating gene therapy candidate SGT-001 in Duchene muscular dystrophy on clinical hold as the result of a serious adverse event related to the study drug. On this news, Solid Biosciences' stock price fell $8.18 per share, or 74.36%, to close at $2.82 per share on November 12, 2019.

Then, on July 27, 2020, Solid Biosciences announced that the FDA had notified the Company on July 24, 2020, that the agency was maintaining the clinical hold and requested "further manufacturing information, updated safety and efficacy data for all patients dosed, and providing direction on total viral load to be administered per patient." On this news, Solid Biosciences' stock price fell $0.30 per share, or 10.53%, to close at $2.55 per share on July 27, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

