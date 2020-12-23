SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of uniQure N.V. - QURE

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of uniQure N.V. ("uniQure" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QURE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether uniQure and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 21, 2020, uniQure disclosed that its hemophilia B gene therapy program, including the Company's pivotal, Phase III HOPE-B study, had been placed on clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). Specifically, uniQure advised that the FDA's "clinical hold was initiated following the submission of a safety report in mid-December relating to a possibly related serious adverse event associated with a preliminary diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a form of liver cancer, in one patient in the HOPE-B trial that was treated with etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061) in October 2019."

On this news, uniQure's ordinary share price fell $7.44 per share, or 16.19%, to close at $38.51 per share on December 21, 2020.

