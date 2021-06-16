SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. - VBLT

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. ("VBL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VBLT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Vascular and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 15, 2021, VBL issued a press release "provid[ing] an update on its ongoing OVAL Phase 3 study investigating ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer." Specifically, VBL disclosed that "[t]he Company was notified by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that clearance of new VB-111 batches for use in the U.S. is currently pending the completion of a technical review by the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) group, which is evaluating the comparability of VB-111 manufacturing between different source sites. Until new batches are cleared, the Company anticipates a temporary shortage of study drug supply for the U.S. Accordingly, recruitment of new patients in the U.S. will be temporarily paused. Treatment will continue as usual for all U.S. patients currently enrolled. To-date, the study has enrolled approximately 75% of the planned 400-patients. "On this news, VBL's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 15, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

