SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. - VLDR

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ("Velodyne Lidar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VLDR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Velodyne Lidar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 22, 2021, Velodyne Lidar issued a press release entitled "Velodyne Lidar Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Management Team; Names New Chairman and Chief Marketing Officer". The press release stated, in relevant part, "that Dr. Joseph B. Culkin, PhD, who has served as a member of Velodyne Lidar's Board of Directors since September 2016, has been appointed Chairman of the Board, effective immediately, succeeding David Hall" and "that Sally Frykman, Chief Communications Officer, has been appointed to the additional role of Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately, replacing Marta Thoma Hall." The press release further stated that "[t]hese actions follow the completion of an investigation by the fully independent Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, which commenced in December 2020. The investigation was aided by independent legal counsel, Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP, and reviewed certain statements and conduct by David Hall and Marta Thoma Hall. The investigation concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors. Accordingly, the Board approved remedial actions including the removal of Mr. Hall as Chairman of the Board and the termination of Ms. Hall as an employee of the Company" and "also formally censured both Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall, and directed them both to receive appropriate remedial training."

On this news, Velodyne Lidar's stock stock price fell $3.14 per share, or 14.87%, to close at $17.97 per share on February 22, 2020.

