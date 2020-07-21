SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wirecard AG - WCAGY- WRCDF

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wirecard AG ("Wirecard" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: WCAGY; WRCDF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Wirecard and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 18, 2020, Wirecard announced that it would delay publication of its annual and consolidated financial statements for 2019, and revealed that about €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) in cash has gone missing. The Company also warned that loans up to €2 billion could be terminated. Additionally, the Company stated that Ernst & Young was unable to confirm the location of the cash in certain trust accounts and there was evidence that "spurious balance confirmations" had been provided.

Following the Company's announcement, Wirecard's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $38.30 per share, or 65.47%, to close at $20.20 per share on June 18, 2020.

Then, on June 23, 2020, multiple news outlets reported that former Wirecard Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun was arrested in Germany on suspicion of having inflated the Company's balance sheet and sales. Wirecard's ADR price has fallen over 75% following these revelations.

