SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - XERS

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Xeris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XERS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Xeris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around June 20, 2018, Xeris conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 5,700,000 shares of common stock priced at $15.00 per share. On March 9, 2021, Xeris issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Among other results, Xeris reported fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of $0.41, missing consensus estimates by $0.01, and revenue of $7.09 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.82 million. On this news, Xeris's stock price fell $0.11 per share, or 2.33%, to close at $4.61 per share on March 9, 2021. Since the IPO, Xeris's stock price has closed as low as $1.49 per share, representing a decline of more than 90% from the offering price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

www.pomerantzlaw.com

