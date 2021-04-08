SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Olo Inc. - OLO

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Olo Inc. ("Olo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OLO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Olo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 31, 2021, media outlets reported that the third-party delivery company DoorDash Inc. ("DoorDash") had filed a lawsuit accusing Olo of fraudulently charging DoorDash higher fees than its competitors, alleging breach of a 2017 contract between the two companies. On this news, Olo's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

