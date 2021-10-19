SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Boeing Company (BA) Officers and Directors Under Investigation for Failing to Implement Effective Safety and Quality Systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of shareholders of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) relating to its alleged year-long failure to implement effective aircraft safety and quality systems.

On October 29, 2018 and March 10, 2019, two Boeing 737 MAX commercial airplanes were involved in devastating and highly-publicized crashes that led to the deaths of 346 passengers and crew. Following the crashes, all 737 MAX airplanes were grounded worldwide. Boeing has since entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to defer prosecution against the company on a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States related to the conduct of two former technical pilots involved in the development and certification of the 737 MAX airplanes. Boeing is also subject to significant private litigation related to these events, including wrongful death lawsuits, lawsuits by customers, pilots unions, and lenders, and securities fraud lawsuits alleging that the Company misled shareholders about the safety of the 737 MAX and failed to implement effective safety and quality systems.

The Schubert Firm is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the company's officers and directors in connection with these allegations.

If you own stock in Boeing and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/blog/boeing.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Willem F. Jonckheer

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: (415) 788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Related Links

http://schubertlawfirm.com

