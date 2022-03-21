SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds CTSX, IDFB, NSEC, and EXTN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Citrix Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Citrix Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CTXS by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, CTXS shareholders will receive $104.00 in cash for each share of CTXS common stock that they hold. If you own CTXS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ctxs

Peak Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: IDFB)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Peak Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: IDFB), in connection with the proposed acquisition of IDFB by BAWAG Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, IDFB's shareholders will receive $12.05 in cash for each share of IDFB common stock that they hold. If you own IDFB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/idfb

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of NSEC by VR Insurance Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NSEC's shareholders will receive $16.35 in cash for each share of NSEC common stock that they hold. If you own NSEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nsec

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) in connection with the proposed merger of EXTN with Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, EXTN shareholders will receive 1.021 shares of Enerflex common stock for each share of EXTN common stock that they hold. If you own EXTN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/extn

