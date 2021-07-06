SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Advaxis, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Advaxis, Inc. ("Advaxis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADXS) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with privately-held pharmaceutical development company, Biosight Ltd. ("Biosight"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Advaxis will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of Biosight in exchange for the issuance of newly issued shares of Advaxis common stock. Following consummation of the all-stock reverse merger transaction, existing Advaxis shareholders will own only 25% of the combined company.

If you own Advaxis shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/adxs

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Advaxis's board acted in the best interest of Advaxis's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Biosight, whether the deal's equity split is fair to Advaxis's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Advaxis's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

