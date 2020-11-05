SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. ("ALSK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALSK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by a consortium composed of Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ALSK shareholders will receive $3.00 per share in cash for each share of ALSK common stock that they hold.

If you own ALSK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/ALSK/

WeissLaw is investigating whether ALSK's board acted in the best interest of the Company's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share cash consideration reflects fair compensation for ALSK shareholders, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to ALSK stockholders.

