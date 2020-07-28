SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Amyris, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE AUGUST 14, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Amyris, Inc. ("AMRS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMRS) in connection with the Company's June 1 and June 4, 2020 financing transactions requiring the issuance of AMRS common stock. The financing transactions will ultimately yield approximately $200 million. Among other things, the financing transactions permit the Company's largest stockholder, Foris Ventures, LLC ("Foris"), an entity controlled by AMRS board member John Doerr, to obtain AMRS common stock at $3.00 per share, which represents a 34% discount to AMRS's July 27, 2020 closing price of $4.54.

WeissLaw is investigating whether AMRS's board was acting in the best interest of AMRS's common stockholders by agreeing to the financing transactions and common stock issuance, which seem to primarily benefit Foris and Mr. Doerr. Of particular concern is the ability of Foris to obtain Company common stock at a significant discount, as well as the lack of full disclosure regarding the financing transactions and common stock issuance included in AMRS's July 6, 2020 definitive proxy statement.

