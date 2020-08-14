SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp II

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp II ("ARYBU" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ARYBU) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with privately-held biopharmaceutical company Cerevel Therapeutics, Inc. ("Cerevel"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ARYBU will fold into Cerevel and cease to exist, forming one publicly-traded entity with existing Cerevel investors and new PIPE investors. Cerevel's management team will continue to lead the combined company, which will trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker CERE.

If you own ARYBU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/arya-sciences-acquisition-corp-ii/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether ARYBU's board acted in the best interest of ARYBU's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Cerevel, whether the deal's equity split is fair to ARYBU shareholders, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to ARYBU public shareholders. These issues are of particular concern in light of the fact that existing ARYBU shareholders will only retain a maximum of 11.73% ownership of the combined company.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

