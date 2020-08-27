SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. ("BMCH" or the "Company") (NYSE: BMCH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Builders FirstSource, Inc. ("BLDR") (NASDAQ: BLDR). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMCH shareholders will receive 1.3125 BLDR shares for each share of BMCH common stock they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $36.63 based upon BLDR's August 26, 2020 closing price of $27.91. At closing, current BMCH shareholders will only own a 43% stake in the new entity.

WeissLaw is investigating whether BMCH's board acted in the best interest of BMCH's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of BLDR, and whether the deal's equity split is fair to BMCH shareholders. Notably, it appears that the Company's CEO Dave Flitman has secured employment for himself upon completion of the transaction, calling into doubt whether the negotiations with respect to this transaction were truly arm's length.

