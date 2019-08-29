SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Castle Brands Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Castle Brands Inc. ("Castle" or the "Company") (NYSE American: ROX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company through a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS: PDRDF). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Castle shareholders will get $1.27 in cash, a pittance given the Company's premium spirits portfolio.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Castle's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Specifically, analysts have recently upgraded Castle's stock with two analysts issuing a "Buy" rating. Additionally, the Company's Gosling's brand is the number one ginger beer in the US by volume.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the acquisition enhances shareholder value. Notably, Pernod Richard's Chairman and CEO Alexandre Richard said, "Through this acquisition we welcome this great brand portfolio, in particular, Jefferson's bourbon whiskey, to the Pernod Ricard family. Bourbon is a key category in the US which is our single most important market." WeissLaw is also concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

